Omar Abdullah Assesses Anantnag Flood Aftermath: Promises Swift Relief
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited flood-impacted Anantnag district to evaluate the damage from recent heavy rains. He promised necessary relief steps and urged the district administration to prioritize rehabilitation efforts. Abdullah also held a review meeting with senior officials.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted an on-site assessment in the flood-stricken Anantnag district following severe rainfalls, according to officials. Accompanied by cabinet colleagues, advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, and various legislators, Chief Minister Abdullah met with both police and civil administration representatives, including Anantnag's Deputy Commissioner, Syed Farukhudin.
The chief minister evaluated the extensive damage to homes and public infrastructure firsthand, and was briefed on ongoing post-flood recovery measures. During his visit, Abdullah engaged with affected families and assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to deliver relief and aid to residents impacted by the disaster.
Abdullah instructed the district administration to expedite rehabilitation and restoration initiatives, emphasizing the need for essential supplies to be distributed promptly. Furthermore, he convened a meeting with senior district officials at the Dak Bungalow to review the flood's impact comprehensively.
