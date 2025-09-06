Left Menu

Sitharaman's Feisty Defense: India Needs Informed Opposition on GST Reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized India's opposition for being 'ill-informed' about GST reforms, asserting the need for a better opposition in the country. She emphasized that the multi-slab GST was a collective decision, involving Congress ministers and opposition-ruled states, not solely a BJP initiative.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing critique against India's opposition parties, describing their commentary on GST reforms as 'ill-informed'. According to her, India's political landscape is in need of a more enlightened opposition to drive valuable discourse, especially on issues as pivotal as taxation.

Sitharaman clarified that the decision to implement multiple GST slabs in 2017 was not solely orchestrated by the BJP, but rather a collaborative effort, including Congress ministers and representatives from opposition-ruled states. Her remarks aimed to counter allegations of the BJP's singular influence over the GST framework.

This statement comes amidst ongoing debates over recent GST reforms, notably the reduction of tax slabs, which has stirred reactions from Congress leaders. Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to pro-people reforms, a focus shared by Prime Minister Modi. Despite criticisms, she remains firm in her defense of the government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

