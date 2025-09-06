Israel's Call to Gaza: Evacuate Amid Humanitarian Crisis

On Saturday, the Israeli army issued an advisory to Palestinians in Gaza City, urging them to relocate to a designated 'humanitarian area' in the south. The call comes as Israel intensifies its operations in the city, declared to be in a state of famine, and targets high-rise buildings.

Despite the warnings and the declaration of 'red zones' for evacuation, multiple aid groups have expressed concerns that such large-scale evacuations could worsen the precarious humanitarian situation. Additionally, the Israeli army identified the makeshift Muwasi camp as a humanitarian zone, though the UN is not involved in this designation.

The offensive has drawn protests from Israelis concerned about hostages held in Gaza, while tense ceasefire negotiations continue amid volatile conditions. The war, ignited by Hamas-led militants' deadly attack in October 2023, has claimed thousands of lives, with ongoing disputes over casualty figures and conditions for peace.

