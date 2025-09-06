MP Midhun Reddy Granted Interim Bail for Vice-Presidential Vote

Rajampet YSRCP MP, PV Midhun Reddy, secured a five-day interim bail permit to participate in the vice-presidential election vote on September 9, confirmed his legal representative. This temporary bail is effective from September 6 until September 11.

Midhun Reddy was apprehended by Andhra Pradesh Police on July 19 over his speculated involvement in a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam dating back to the prior YSRCP regime. The ACB Court authorized his bail, conditional upon the submission of his passport and procurement of two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

As stipulated by the court, Reddy is expected to return to Rajahmundry Central Jail by 5 pm on September 11. His legal advisor, Advocate T Nagarjuna Reddy, confirmed compliance with all bail conditions as laid down by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)