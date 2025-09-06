Unity Over Credit: Mahayuti's Development Agenda Takes Center Stage

In a recent statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed any notion of internal rivalry within the Mahayuti alliance over taking credit for developmental work. Speaking alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde stressed that their priority remains the advancement of the state.

Shinde's remarks came after full-page newspaper advertisements predominantly showcased CM Fadnavis, portraying him as a key figure for the Maratha reservation and community welfare, without clear sponsor attribution. These ads sparked speculations regarding attempts to cement Fadnavis's leadership prominence.

Addressing these concerns, Shinde underscored the alliance's collective effort, noting previous electoral validations and a shared mission to aid underrepresented communities such as the Maratha and OBC groups. The Mahayuti government, comprising major political entities, vows continued collaboration under the coordinative efforts of Fadnavis and Shinde.

