Largest Drone Assault on Kyiv Marks Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia launched its largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine since the war began, targeting Kyiv and killing at least two people. The attack, involving 805 drones and decoys, damaged a government building, marking a significant escalation. Ukrainian forces intercepted many drones, but the strike highlighted increased tensions.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a marked escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed its most extensive drone and missile assault on Ukraine since the initiation of the conflict, targeting the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday. Officials reported the onslaught involved 805 drones and decoys, resulting in the death of at least two individuals and causing significant structural damage.
According to Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, this represents the largest drone strike by Russia since the commencement of its full-scale invasion. Ukraine's response was swift, with forces successfully neutralizing 747 drones and four missiles out of the 13 that were launched.
The attack has notably shifted tactics, now impacting government infrastructure. Smoke was seen billowing from Kyiv's Cabinet of Ministers building, raising concerns as it signifies a potential change in the pattern of Russia's air campaign. Ukrainian officials, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, emphasized the necessity for the international community to increase sanctions against Russian resources as a countermeasure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce
Ajit Pawar's Heated Call with IPS Officer: De-escalation or Interference?
UN rights office alarm over escalation in Gaza City, annexation plans for West Bank
Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site
UN rights office worried over escalation in Gaza City, annexation plans for West Bank