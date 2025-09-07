Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba Announces Intent to Resign Amid Party Pressure

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his intent to resign amid mounting pressure from his party after a significant electoral loss, NHK public television reported. Ishiba, who assumed office in October, faced resistance from right-wing factions within the Liberal Democratic Party for more than a month.

His decision was made public a day before the LDP considers holding an early leadership election, an implicit vote of no confidence should it proceed. Ishiba is expected to formally declare his resignation intentions at a news conference later on Sunday. The move aims to prevent further internal division within the party.

The defeat in July's crucial parliamentary election, where Ishiba's coalition failed to secure a majority, further jeopardized his government's stability. His resignation follows consultations with Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who advised stepping down before Monday's leadership decision.