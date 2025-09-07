Left Menu

Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba Announces Intent to Resign Amid Party Pressure

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to resign due to internal party pressure following a parliamentary election defeat. His resignation aims to prevent further division within the Liberal Democratic Party. The move comes ahead of a potential early leadership election, reflecting a virtual no-confidence vote against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:52 IST
Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba Announces Intent to Resign Amid Party Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his intent to resign amid mounting pressure from his party after a significant electoral loss, NHK public television reported. Ishiba, who assumed office in October, faced resistance from right-wing factions within the Liberal Democratic Party for more than a month.

His decision was made public a day before the LDP considers holding an early leadership election, an implicit vote of no confidence should it proceed. Ishiba is expected to formally declare his resignation intentions at a news conference later on Sunday. The move aims to prevent further internal division within the party.

The defeat in July's crucial parliamentary election, where Ishiba's coalition failed to secure a majority, further jeopardized his government's stability. His resignation follows consultations with Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who advised stepping down before Monday's leadership decision.

TRENDING

1
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea
2
BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

 India
4
Schmidt Calls for Wallabies Focus Ahead of Key Argentina Clash

Schmidt Calls for Wallabies Focus Ahead of Key Argentina Clash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025