Kharge's Critique: Modi-Trump Friendship at Nation's Expense

In a pointed critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge denounced the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, asserting it has been detrimental to India's interests. Kharge, addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, questioned the impact of the US tariffs and accused Modi of prioritizing personal alliances over national welfare.

He further charged that Modi's supportive statements for Trump, including 'Phir Ek Baar Trump' (Trump, one more time), have tarnished India's non-alignment stance, adversely affecting the nation's standing on a global scale. Kharge underlined the Congress's continued support for policies that benefit the poor while criticizing the BJP's approach to GST and other economic policies.

Kharge announced Congress's campaign focus for the Bihar elections, emphasizing issues such as unemployment, law and order, and the concerns of Dalits and backward classes. He praised Karnataka's implementation of ballot papers in local elections, a long-standing demand of his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)