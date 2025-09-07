TMC Leader's Outburst Ignites Political Firestorm

In a provocative statement, TMC legislator Abdur Rahim Boxi threatened to pour acid down the throats of anyone who disparages migrant workers from West Bengal. The fiery comments were allegedly made during a public address in Malatipur and have since gone viral on social media platforms, although independent verification by PTI is pending.

Boxi's remarks were in retaliation to a BJP MLA's derogatory statements labeling Bengali migrant workers as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas during an assembly discussion. 'I will pour acid in the throat of anyone making such statements,' Boxi declared, defending the dignity of his constituents who migrate for employment.

The incident triggered strong reactions, with BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya criticizing TMC's propensity for violence, claiming it underscores their political strategy in areas like Malda-Murshidabad. The heated exchange highlights ongoing tensions over migrant workers and political divisions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)