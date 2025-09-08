BRS Protests Urea Shortage, Skips Vice Presidential Election
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao announced the party's decision to abstain from the Vice Presidential election as a protest against the urea shortage affecting Telangana's farmers. He criticized both Congress and BJP for their failure to address the issue, which has led to farmer scuffles.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao declared on Monday that his party would abstain from the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9. The decision comes as a protest against the ongoing urea shortage that has deeply impacted Telangana's farmers.
Rama Rao accused both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to resolve the pressing issue. He mentioned that farmers are engaging in scuffles while waiting in lengthy queues for the much-needed fertilizer.
The BRS chief noted that although the option of NOTA (None of the Above) could have been considered, it was not available for this particular election. Consequently, the party has opted to abstain entirely from participating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
