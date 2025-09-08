Detention of Jammu and Kashmir AAP Chief Stirs Controversy

In a significant legal development, Mehraj Malik, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir and a serving Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), was detained on Monday under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district, as confirmed by officials.

This move is unprecedented, marking the first occasion where a sitting MLA has been apprehended under the stringent PSA. The law allows for detention without charge or trial for extended periods, up to two years in some instances.

Malik made headlines in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir elections by defeating his closest competitor from the BJP in the Doda constituency, securing a victory margin of over 4,538 votes and achieving a milestone as the first AAP candidate to win in this union territory. Previously, Malik had also won the District Development Council elections in Kahara constituency and later resigned after his assembly election success.