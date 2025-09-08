Left Menu

Trump Administration's Supreme Court Request to Freeze Foreign Aid

The Trump administration has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court to freeze billions in foreign aid. This follows a U.S. appeals court decision that upheld a lower court ruling preventing the administration from unilaterally cutting aid authorized by Congress.

Updated: 08-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:34 IST
  United States

President Donald Trump's administration has submitted an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to halt billions in foreign aid funding. This comes as part of an ongoing effort by the administration to manage aid allocations independently of Congressional approval.

The request follows a decision by a U.S. appeals court last Friday, which declined to overturn a previous ruling. The lower court's decision had restricted the administration's ability to autonomously cut foreign aid legally sanctioned by Congress.

This legal maneuvering highlights a significant confrontation between the executive branch and the judiciary over control of international aid budgets, reflecting broader tensions between the administration and legislative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

