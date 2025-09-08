Trump Administration's Supreme Court Request to Freeze Foreign Aid
The Trump administration has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court to freeze billions in foreign aid. This follows a U.S. appeals court decision that upheld a lower court ruling preventing the administration from unilaterally cutting aid authorized by Congress.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump's administration has submitted an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to halt billions in foreign aid funding. This comes as part of an ongoing effort by the administration to manage aid allocations independently of Congressional approval.
The request follows a decision by a U.S. appeals court last Friday, which declined to overturn a previous ruling. The lower court's decision had restricted the administration's ability to autonomously cut foreign aid legally sanctioned by Congress.
This legal maneuvering highlights a significant confrontation between the executive branch and the judiciary over control of international aid budgets, reflecting broader tensions between the administration and legislative oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration asks Supreme Court for an emergency order to keep billions of dollars in foreign aid frozen, reports AP.
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Foreign Aid Dispute
Congress President Kharge Under Fire for Alleged Insult to Karnataka Farmer
Union Minister Criticizes Congress Leader and Discusses Vice Presidential Election
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub