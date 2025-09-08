Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over Gujarat MLA's Sons in MGNREGA Scam

Congress MLAs protest at the Gujarat assembly, demanding Minister Bachubhai Khabad's resignation over his sons' alleged involvement in an MGNREGA scam. The accusations suggest misuse of funds and call for an inquiry by CBI and ED. Khabad remains a minister despite the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:25 IST
In a dramatic protest at the Gujarat assembly complex, Congress MLAs demanded the resignation of state minister Bachubhai Khabad. The uproar was triggered after Khabad's two sons were arrested for their alleged role in an MGNREGA scam.

Raising slogans and holding placards, 12 Congress legislators urged a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. They accused Khabad of direct involvement in the misuse of over Rs 71 crore allotted for developmental schemes.

The Congress Legislative Party Leader, Dr. Tushar Chaudhary, questioned the BJP government's silence on Khabad's position and demanded not just a resignation, but a comprehensive audit of MGNREGA projects in Gujarat. The political tension continues as the party calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

