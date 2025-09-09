CPI's Quest for a Robust Presence in Bihar: Alliance Expectations and Electoral Dynamics

The Communist Party of India (CPI) is pushing for a more significant share in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with its General Secretary D Raja hopeful that senior alliance partners RJD and Congress will accommodate this demand. At the party's 25th state conference, Raja emphasized CPI's organizational capabilities and its potential to transfer votes effectively.

Raja noted the party's aspirations to multiply its seats compared to 2020, when it contested six seats and gained modest success. Informal talks have been held with RJD's Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav to voice these expectations. He also acknowledged the increased demands from other alliance members, underlining the need for RJD and Congress to realistically accommodate CPI without diminishing its presence.

Furthermore, Raja expressed support for using Aadhaar cards in electoral rolls, stressing CPI's vigilance over the Election Commission's handling of electoral roll revisions. Regarding the vice presidential polls, Raja confirmed CPI's backing for INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudarshan Reddy. He lauded the enthusiastic public response to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, expressing hope for an end to divisive politics by the BJP-led NDA.