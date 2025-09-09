Left Menu

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

Nepal has lifted its social media ban following protests, which resulted in 19 deaths. The ban, initially imposed due to widespread corruption allegations, was withdrawn by the government after demonstrations led by 'Gen Z' activists. Over 100 people were injured in the unrest.

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests
Nepal has officially lifted a controversial social media ban following volatile protests that claimed the lives of 19 individuals, as confirmed by a government minister on Tuesday.

Prithvi Subba Gurung, Cabinet spokesman and Communications and Information Technology Minister, announced the government's decision to reverse the social media blackout imposed the previous week.

The reversal comes in the wake of massive 'Gen Z' protests that erupted against rampant corruption and effectively challenged the government's social media restrictions. The protests left over 100 people injured.

