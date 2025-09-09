Left Menu

US and EU Plot New Economic Pressure Tactics on Russia

US and European officials met to discuss new economic measures against Russia, including further sanctions and tariffs. They emphasized collective action and cooperation to effectively apply pressure. President Trump seeks to leverage these strategies to push Russia towards peace talks with Ukraine's leadership.

Updated: 09-09-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 06:26 IST
  • United States

US and European officials gathered at the US Treasury Department to deliberate potential economic strategies against Russia, such as new sanctions and tariffs on oil, an insider revealed.

The meeting underscored the importance of unified measures on sanctions and strategizing over immobilised Russian assets, while emphasizing cooperation with European allies at a time when President Trump aims for significant actions to halt the ongoing conflict.

Despite a past deadline for Russia to end its invasion, Trump remains hopeful about resolving the conflict, expressing confidence in future dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to hostilities.

