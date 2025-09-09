Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Unfolds in Court

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer cross-examined a witness in a defamation case involving Gandhi and BJP's Vijay Mishra. The case stems from alleged remarks against Amit Shah in 2018. Gandhi claims the case is politically motivated, having surrendered to court in 2024 and obtained bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Unfolds in Court
defamation case
  • Country:
  • India

The court proceedings for Rahul Gandhi's defamation case continue as his counsel cross-examined the first witness in the MP/MLA court on Tuesday. The matter is set to resume on September 23.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, through his lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey, filed the defamation case, accusing Gandhi of making derogatory comments about Amit Shah during the Karnataka election campaign in 2018. In response, a warrant was issued against Gandhi in December 2023.

In February 2024, Gandhi appeared before the court, securing bail with sureties. By July 26, 2024, Gandhi had recorded his statement, alleging that the case is a politically motivated conspiracy intended to damage his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Building Mishap: Electric Shock in Rohini Lift Shaft

Tragic Building Mishap: Electric Shock in Rohini Lift Shaft

 India
2
Congress Raises Alarm Over Voter Fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura Constituency

Congress Raises Alarm Over Voter Fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura Constituency

 India
3
Dollar Drops Amid Global Economic Shifts

Dollar Drops Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Calamity: Modi Pledges Rapid Recovery Efforts

Himachal Pradesh Faces Calamity: Modi Pledges Rapid Recovery Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025