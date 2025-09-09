Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Unfolds in Court

The court proceedings for Rahul Gandhi's defamation case continue as his counsel cross-examined the first witness in the MP/MLA court on Tuesday. The matter is set to resume on September 23.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, through his lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey, filed the defamation case, accusing Gandhi of making derogatory comments about Amit Shah during the Karnataka election campaign in 2018. In response, a warrant was issued against Gandhi in December 2023.

In February 2024, Gandhi appeared before the court, securing bail with sureties. By July 26, 2024, Gandhi had recorded his statement, alleging that the case is a politically motivated conspiracy intended to damage his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)