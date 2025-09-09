High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting
Vote counting for the vice presidential election began amidst high anticipation, with a remarkable turnout of over 98% of MPs. NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy are in a neck-and-neck race, supervised by Returning Officer P C Mody. The result announcement is expected by evening.
- Country:
- India
Vote counting for the vice presidential election commenced at 6 PM, witnessing participation from over 98% of MPs. The contest, held between NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, promises a gripping outcome.
In the new Parliament building, under the watch of Returning Officer P C Mody, Rajya Sabha Secretary General, the counting process is ongoing. Results are anticipated to be declared by late evening.
Despite the tense political atmosphere, the polling, concluding at 5 PM, saw MPs from both houses casting their votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the early voters, setting a brisk pace for the day's proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy Prevails: Reddy's Gracious Defeat
Humbly accept outcome with abiding faith in democratic processes of our great republic: Oppn nominee B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll.
Though result not in my favour, ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat.
Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by spirit of dialogue, dissent, participation: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat.
We hope vice president-elect will uphold highest ethos of parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space for Opposition: Kharge.