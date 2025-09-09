High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

Vote counting for the vice presidential election commenced at 6 PM, witnessing participation from over 98% of MPs. The contest, held between NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, promises a gripping outcome.

In the new Parliament building, under the watch of Returning Officer P C Mody, Rajya Sabha Secretary General, the counting process is ongoing. Results are anticipated to be declared by late evening.

Despite the tense political atmosphere, the polling, concluding at 5 PM, saw MPs from both houses casting their votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the early voters, setting a brisk pace for the day's proceedings.

