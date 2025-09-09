Left Menu

CP Radhakrishnan: From Tamil Nadu's Political Roots to India's Vice Presidency

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, recently elected as the Vice President of India, brings extensive political experience from his roots in RSS and BJP. An influential leader from Tamil Nadu, he has served as Governor in multiple states and is known for his non-confrontational nature and dedication to addressing public concerns.

Updated: 09-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:51 IST
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a seasoned politician with strong ties to RSS and BJP, has been elected as India's 15th Vice President. Known for his rich political acumen and soft-spoken demeanor, Radhakrishnan is set to bring his extensive experience to the Rajya Sabha, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar in the prestigious role.

The 67-year-old leader from Tamil Nadu has held notable positions, including a two-term stint in the Lok Sabha and gubernatorial roles in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and other regions. His appointment as Vice President is seen as a strategic move by the BJP, highlighting his revered status across party lines and his South Indian OBC identity.

Radhakrishnan's political journey began with the RSS, and he has consistently served the party's interests while prioritizing the welfare of citizens. His reputation as an untainted and knowledgeable leader assures that he will effectively navigate legislative and constitutional responsibilities as Vice President.

