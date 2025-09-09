C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

Senior leaders of Jharkhand BJP expressed their congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan following his election as Vice President of India on Tuesday. Celebrated for his long-standing public service, Radhakrishnan's leadership is anticipated to enhance parliamentary traditions.

Radhakrishnan's victory over opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with a decisive 452 votes to 300, was warmly applauded by political figures like BJP's Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren. They highlighted Radhakrishnan's deep connection to Jharkhand and his role in strengthening the Rajya Sabha's dignity.

During his time as Governor of Jharkhand, he is credited with making significant impacts through his straightforward approach to public service. His election is seen as a matter of pride for the NDA and a symbol of democracy's reinforcement nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)