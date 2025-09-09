Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

Former Jharkhand governor C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the Vice President of India. BJP leaders praised him, citing his extensive public life experience. Winning against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, Radhakrishnan's election is seen as a strengthening of democratic values and traditions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:44 IST
C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leaders of Jharkhand BJP expressed their congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan following his election as Vice President of India on Tuesday. Celebrated for his long-standing public service, Radhakrishnan's leadership is anticipated to enhance parliamentary traditions.

Radhakrishnan's victory over opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with a decisive 452 votes to 300, was warmly applauded by political figures like BJP's Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren. They highlighted Radhakrishnan's deep connection to Jharkhand and his role in strengthening the Rajya Sabha's dignity.

During his time as Governor of Jharkhand, he is credited with making significant impacts through his straightforward approach to public service. His election is seen as a matter of pride for the NDA and a symbol of democracy's reinforcement nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Giant: Anglo American and Teck's Merger Sparks Sector Shake-Up

Copper Giant: Anglo American and Teck's Merger Sparks Sector Shake-Up

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Bill Sparks National Debate

Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Bill Sparks National Debate

 India
3
Controversial Israeli Strike in Doha Sparks International Outrage

Controversial Israeli Strike in Doha Sparks International Outrage

 Germany
4
Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hostel Shooting

Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hoste...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025