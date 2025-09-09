Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India: Goa CM's Congratulatory Message

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on his election as Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, won with 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300. Sawant expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's leadership and wished him success in office.

  • Country:
  • India

In the recent vice presidential elections, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious, garnering 452 votes against the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Following the announcement of the results, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan through a message on platform X, welcoming his new role.

Sawant expressed his faith in Radhakrishnan's wisdom and leadership, predicting that his tenure would bolster India's parliamentary democracy. He wished him success and prosperity as he embarks on this significant responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

