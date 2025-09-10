Left Menu

Elizabeth Tsurkov: A Grateful Return from Captivity

Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian Princeton graduate student, was kidnapped in Iraq and held by Kataib Hezbollah. Released after diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration, Tsurkov is now in U.S. custody, receiving support and medical aid. Her family and officials express relief and gratitude for her safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:32 IST
Elizabeth Tsurkov: A Grateful Return from Captivity

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a graduate student from Princeton University, was recently released from captivity after being kidnapped by a Shiite militia in Iraq. She was held by Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip in March 2023.

Former President Donald Trump, via social media, confirmed Tsurkov's safety at the American Embassy in Iraq after enduring months of torture. The release followed Trump's executive order enhancing measures against global wrongful detentions.

Nonprofit Global Reach confirmed Tsurkov's medical evaluation post-release. Her family, especially her sister Emma, expressed heartwarming gratitude towards the Trump administration for their decisive actions.

TRENDING

1
Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

 Global
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

 Global
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025