Elizabeth Tsurkov: A Grateful Return from Captivity

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a graduate student from Princeton University, was recently released from captivity after being kidnapped by a Shiite militia in Iraq. She was held by Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip in March 2023.

Former President Donald Trump, via social media, confirmed Tsurkov's safety at the American Embassy in Iraq after enduring months of torture. The release followed Trump's executive order enhancing measures against global wrongful detentions.

Nonprofit Global Reach confirmed Tsurkov's medical evaluation post-release. Her family, especially her sister Emma, expressed heartwarming gratitude towards the Trump administration for their decisive actions.