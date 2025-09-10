Elizabeth Tsurkov: A Grateful Return from Captivity
Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian Princeton graduate student, was kidnapped in Iraq and held by Kataib Hezbollah. Released after diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration, Tsurkov is now in U.S. custody, receiving support and medical aid. Her family and officials express relief and gratitude for her safety.
Elizabeth Tsurkov, a graduate student from Princeton University, was recently released from captivity after being kidnapped by a Shiite militia in Iraq. She was held by Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip in March 2023.
Former President Donald Trump, via social media, confirmed Tsurkov's safety at the American Embassy in Iraq after enduring months of torture. The release followed Trump's executive order enhancing measures against global wrongful detentions.
Nonprofit Global Reach confirmed Tsurkov's medical evaluation post-release. Her family, especially her sister Emma, expressed heartwarming gratitude towards the Trump administration for their decisive actions.
