Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S. and Israel at Odds Over Qatar Strike

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned Israel's strike on Qatar, blaming Prime Minister Netanyahu. The strike aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha increased regional tensions. Qatar denied prior warning, and Trump assured such actions wouldn't repeat. Amidst pro-Palestinian protests, Trump emphasized his disapproval of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 06:18 IST
Tensions Rise: U.S. and Israel at Odds Over Qatar Strike
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the decision to strike Qatar was taken solely by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump emphasized that an attack of this nature does not align with American or Israeli interests, pointing out its potential to exacerbate Middle East tensions.

The airstrike targeted political leaders of Hamas in Qatar's capital, Doha, drawing widespread condemnation from regional and international communities. Controversy arose as Trump claimed his directive for a U.S. envoy to warn Qatar came too late; yet Qatar refuted the White House's version, asserting they received no forewarning.

Trump reassured Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, post-strike that similar incidents would not recur. He stated his disappointment with Israel's actions, stressing the focus should remain on retrieving hostages. Concurrently, protests erupted in Washington, echoing anti-genocide sentiments as regional instability heightened amidst ongoing conflict.

TRENDING

1
US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

 China
2
Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

 Global
3
Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

 United Arab Emirates
4
Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025