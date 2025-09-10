Escalating Tensions: Poland's Drone Intrusion Amidst Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

In a dramatic turn of events, drones crossing into Poland amid a Russian assault on Ukraine have highlighted Moscow's readiness to escalate the conflict, as stated by Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday.

At a press conference with his Dutch counterpart, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed grave concerns, citing Russia's 'reckless' acceptance of increased tensions.

Wadephul emphasized that despite ongoing efforts for resolution, the Kremlin shows no intent to negotiate peace, focusing instead on dominating Ukraine by force, prompting NATO to unify and prepare strong countermeasures.

