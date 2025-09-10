Delhi CM Ensures Safe Return Amid Nepal Protests
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working with Nepal and India embassies to ensure the safe return of city residents amid Nepal protests. Her efforts follow protests against social media bans leading to violence and unrest, resulting in regime change and casualties.
Amid escalating protests in Nepal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is actively coordinating with Nepal and India embassies to facilitate the safe return of stranded Delhi residents. On social media platform X, Gupta shared details of her dialogue with Shankar Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India, and Naveen Srivastava, India's Ambassador to Nepal.
Gupta emphasized her administration's commitment to safety and immediate repatriation of residents. This move comes as the protest, which originated against a social media ban, expanded to widespread dissent against the K P Sharma Oli government, claiming 20 lives and leading to regime overthrow.
The turmoil underlines growing discontent with Nepal's political elite over corruption and indifference. With diplomatic channels actively engaged, Gupta reassured that necessary measures are underway to assist the affected residents.
