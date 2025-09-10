Fertiliser Fiasco: Jagan vs. Naidu Over Urea Scarcity Scam
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of creating a urea scam worth Rs 200-250 crore. Jagan alleges black market diversion while Naidu defends agricultural support initiatives. The clash escalates with debates on governance and upcoming medical college developments.
In a heated accusation, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated an artificial scarcity of urea, resulting in a massive scam worth Rs 200-250 crore. During a press conference, Jagan claimed the police threatened to charge YSRCP leaders involved in protests against the issue.
Jagan argued that the fertiliser was being diverted to the black market under Naidu's encouragement, turning it into a profit-making racket spanning the top to bottom of the leadership. Furthermore, he criticized the inadequate support prices for farmers, which allegedly led some to commit suicide, and criticized the decision to develop medical colleges under a Public-Private Partnership model.
Responding to these allegations, Naidu assured farmers there was no urea shortage and highlighted initiatives such as financial aid and subsidies under the NDA government. He also refuted claims lagging education development by emphasizing the planned setup of new institutions while challenging Jagan to debate these issues in the Assembly.
