Britain Bolsters NATO Air Defense Over Poland Amid Rising Tensions

In a move to strengthen NATO's air defense over Poland, Britain's armed forces are exploring options to boost security measures, according to British Defence Minister John Healey. His announcement came as Poland recently intercepted drones within its airspace amid a Russian strike on Ukraine.

Healey emphasized Britain's commitment, stating, "As your NATO ally, we will support you, our Polish friends. We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of your people." His remarks were delivered during a press conference following strategic talks with representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Ukraine.

After these discussions, Healey confirmed that the UK armed forces have been tasked with evaluating options to reinforce NATO's air defenses over Poland, underscoring the collaborative effort to maintain regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)