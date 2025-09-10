Thackeray Cousins Explore Alliance: Political Climate Heats Up in Maharashtra

In a strategic political move, Uddhav Thackeray, head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), met with cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray at 'Shivtirth' in Mumbai. This meeting has led to speculation of a renewed alliance between the two estranged factions, just ahead of local body elections.

The meeting follows previous interactions, including recent public appearances during the Ganesh festival. While some suggest familial visits were the primary agenda, insiders indicate political dialogues potentially aimed at collaboration in upcoming electoral battles.

Despite growing buzz over the Thackeray's alliance, the BJP apparently regards such developments with indifference. Emphasizing infrastructure achievements, BJP leaders argue that public focus remains on developmental issues rather than political reunions. Thus, the Thackeray cousin's potential alliance will intensify electoral dynamics in Maharashtra, with the BJP as a significant contender.

