Left Menu

Air Gun Ban: Security Measures Ahead of PM Modi's Manipur Visit

The Manipur government has banned air guns in Churachandpur district to ensure security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit. The order aims to prevent alarm or confusion amid heightened security measures. Modi's visit marks his first to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:04 IST
Air Gun Ban: Security Measures Ahead of PM Modi's Manipur Visit
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Manipur, the state government has imposed a ban on air guns in Churachandpur district. The decision, announced on Wednesday, is part of an effort to bolster security arrangements.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S issued the order, citing concerns that the use, carrying, or brandishing of air guns could cause alarm or pose a security threat during the VVIP movement. The ban is effective immediately under Section 163 of the BNSS and will remain until further notice.

The visit would be Modi's first to Manipur since ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities led to significant unrest earlier in the year. Efforts are ongoing to ensure a smooth conduct of the event, with several preparatory meetings already held.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
2
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States
3
Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

 United Kingdom
4
Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025