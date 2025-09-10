Air Gun Ban: Security Measures Ahead of PM Modi's Manipur Visit
The Manipur government has banned air guns in Churachandpur district to ensure security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit. The order aims to prevent alarm or confusion amid heightened security measures. Modi's visit marks his first to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.
In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Manipur, the state government has imposed a ban on air guns in Churachandpur district. The decision, announced on Wednesday, is part of an effort to bolster security arrangements.
District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S issued the order, citing concerns that the use, carrying, or brandishing of air guns could cause alarm or pose a security threat during the VVIP movement. The ban is effective immediately under Section 163 of the BNSS and will remain until further notice.
The visit would be Modi's first to Manipur since ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities led to significant unrest earlier in the year. Efforts are ongoing to ensure a smooth conduct of the event, with several preparatory meetings already held.
(With inputs from agencies.)
