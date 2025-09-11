Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Europe to Unite in Air Defense Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Europe to work on a joint air defense system amid Russian drone intrusions into Poland. He expressed the need for a united air shield over Europe, stressing the importance of coordinated actions to address current and future threats from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:07 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Europe to Unite in Air Defense Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on European leaders to collaborate in building a joint air defense system following an incident involving Russian drones entering Poland. Such a shield, he argues, is essential for European security against potential threats.

Zelenskiy's comments came after a phone call with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and other European officials. He highlighted Ukraine's long-standing proposal for joint protection, stressing it is now more crucial than ever. The Ukrainian President emphasized that rapid, coordinated action is needed to prevent future risks.

In a nightly address, Zelenskiy stated that upcoming Russian-Belarusian military exercises might be a precursor to additional Russian maneuvers, urging Europe to respond firmly. He also urged a strong reaction from the United States, noting the urgency for NATO countries to strengthen their strategic responses to Russia's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

 Global
2
Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine Policies

Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine P...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025