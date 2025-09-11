Zelenskiy Urges Europe to Unite in Air Defense Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on European leaders to collaborate in building a joint air defense system following an incident involving Russian drones entering Poland. Such a shield, he argues, is essential for European security against potential threats.

Zelenskiy's comments came after a phone call with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and other European officials. He highlighted Ukraine's long-standing proposal for joint protection, stressing it is now more crucial than ever. The Ukrainian President emphasized that rapid, coordinated action is needed to prevent future risks.

In a nightly address, Zelenskiy stated that upcoming Russian-Belarusian military exercises might be a precursor to additional Russian maneuvers, urging Europe to respond firmly. He also urged a strong reaction from the United States, noting the urgency for NATO countries to strengthen their strategic responses to Russia's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)