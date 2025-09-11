Escalating Turmoil: Israel's Strikes in Yemen Amid Global Isolation

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Yemen, targeting areas in Sanaa and killing at least 35 people, according to Yemen's health ministry. The strikes, which also injured more than 130 individuals, were in retaliation for a Houthi drone attack that targeted an Israeli airport.

The airstrikes struck key infrastructure in Sanaa and exacerbated the humanitarian situation in the region. European Union President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed sanctions against Israel, adding to its global isolation as it navigates its military strategy against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Amid the chaos, residents face dire conditions with limited access to essentials as winter approaches. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with widespread calls for a ceasefire to address the dire humanitarian needs. Meanwhile, Israel faces criticism but continues its military operations, citing defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)