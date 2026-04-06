Chaos Unleashed: Sudden Strikes Rock Iranian Cities
A series of airstrikes early Monday targeted several Iranian cities, including Tehran and Eslamshahr, resulting in numerous casualties. While the reason for the attacks remains unclear, the strikes follow heightened tensions after a provocative statement by former U.S. President Trump. Multiple cities reported fatalities and injuries amid ongoing conflict.
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Early Monday morning, a series of airstrikes targeted residential and strategic sites across several cities in Iran, leaving at least 13 individuals dead, according to Iranian media. The strikes, hitting areas like Eslamshahr, Ahvaz, and Shiraz, followed after former U.S. President Trump made aggressive statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
While neither the U.S. nor Israel has claimed responsibility for the strikes, the situation on the ground remains tense with fatalities reported in several cities. Cities such as Bandar Lengeh and Qom saw significant casualties and damage, compounding fears of an escalating conflict in the region.
The Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, previously linked to military activities, also sustained damage in the attacks. With educational institutions transitioning to online classes amid the war, the targeting of such sites indicates the severity and reach of the ongoing conflict in Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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