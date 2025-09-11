Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

The political landscape in the Middle East is heating up as Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent military strike on Hamas leaders in Doha. Sheikh Mohammed criticized the Israeli leader for actions that, he argued, dashed any hopes of releasing the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

This military strike, which resulted in six deaths, has ignited widespread disapproval from Gulf Arab countries, further isolating Israel on the global stage. As Qatar attempts to spearhead diplomatic efforts to mediate a ceasefire, Israeli military offensives continue to displace thousands of Palestinians, leaving many without the resources to relocate.

The already tense situation grows precarious as the international community watches closely. There are ongoing diplomatic maneuvers with Qatar organizing an Arab-Islamic summit planned to address this escalation. As part of this effort, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Doha to express support for Qatar's security. Meanwhile, Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens, with estimates of over 1 million Palestinians affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)