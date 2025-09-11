Left Menu

Assam BJP Alleges Gaurav Gogoi's Ties With Pakistan's ISI

Assam BJP accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of collusion with Pakistan's ISI. A Special Investigation Team claims Gogoi and his family are involved in activities against India. The report follows investigations into Gogoi's purported secret visits to Pakistan, prompting calls for stringent legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:30 IST
Assam BJP Alleges Gaurav Gogoi's Ties With Pakistan's ISI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (R) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major political turn of events, the Assam State BJP on Thursday confirmed allegations against Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his family. According to BJP's press note, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report claims Gogoi is linked to Pakistan's ISI and involved in anti-India activities.

The SIT, constituted by the Assam government, has purportedly disclosed that Gogoi, along with his wife, orchestrated a conspiracy to undermine India's sovereignty. These revelations include alleged interactions with a Pakistani national named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, sparking political turmoil in the state.

State BJP Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging the government to impose strict legal measures against those implicated. The controversy has intensified demands for transparency, as the public remains in fervent anticipation of the government's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

 Nepal
2
Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negligence Allegations

Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negl...

 India
3
INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

 India
4
Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025