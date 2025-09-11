Assam BJP Alleges Gaurav Gogoi's Ties With Pakistan's ISI
Assam BJP accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of collusion with Pakistan's ISI. A Special Investigation Team claims Gogoi and his family are involved in activities against India. The report follows investigations into Gogoi's purported secret visits to Pakistan, prompting calls for stringent legal action.
In a major political turn of events, the Assam State BJP on Thursday confirmed allegations against Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his family. According to BJP's press note, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report claims Gogoi is linked to Pakistan's ISI and involved in anti-India activities.
The SIT, constituted by the Assam government, has purportedly disclosed that Gogoi, along with his wife, orchestrated a conspiracy to undermine India's sovereignty. These revelations include alleged interactions with a Pakistani national named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, sparking political turmoil in the state.
State BJP Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging the government to impose strict legal measures against those implicated. The controversy has intensified demands for transparency, as the public remains in fervent anticipation of the government's next move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
