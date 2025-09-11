Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Discharged from Hospital After Health Scare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali after being hospitalized due to exhaustion and a low heart rate. The hospital announced his good health and stable vital parameters following reviews by senior doctors.

Mann was admitted on September 5, which coincided with a postponed Cabinet meeting. He, however, managed to conduct the meeting via video conferencing from his hospital room. His hospitalization followed symptoms of fatigue and palpitations.

Previously, Mann had been treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital about a year ago. His recent condition kept him from accompanying AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a planned visit to flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)