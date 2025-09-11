Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Discharged from Hospital After Health Scare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali after recovering from exhaustion and a low heart rate. He had been hospitalized since September 5. Doctors reported significant improvement, allowing him to continue work, even chairing a Cabinet meeting via video call during his stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:35 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali after being hospitalized due to exhaustion and a low heart rate. The hospital announced his good health and stable vital parameters following reviews by senior doctors.

Mann was admitted on September 5, which coincided with a postponed Cabinet meeting. He, however, managed to conduct the meeting via video conferencing from his hospital room. His hospitalization followed symptoms of fatigue and palpitations.

Previously, Mann had been treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital about a year ago. His recent condition kept him from accompanying AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a planned visit to flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

