Allegations and Politics: Assam's Complex Web Unraveled
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma voices serious concerns over the SIT report linking Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's family to Pakistan. A 96-page report reveals potential security threats involving a British national. Sarma urges public awareness while accusing Congress leaders of foreign connections and undermining India’s sovereignty.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grave concerns over a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report linking state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family to Pakistan. The report, which involves serious allegations, will be brought to the Assam cabinet for discussion.
The 96-page SIT report purportedly uncovers a connection between the Gogoi family and Pakistani interests, with Sarma alleging it reveals truths that could compromise India's sovereignty. The accusations point to involvement with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and facilitation by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior.
Sarma criticized Congress for ignoring national welfare, emphasizing that public perception, not political posturing, will determine true leadership. The investigation is ongoing, with the potential implications resonating deeply within Assam's political landscape.
