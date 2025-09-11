Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Unfulfilled Promise: Empowerment Awaits

Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference MP from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed public dissatisfaction with the lack of empowerment and accountability promised during the elections. Despite seeking votes on these issues, many citizens feel let down. Mehdi emphasized the need to restore special status and revoke misused laws like PSA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Unfulfilled Promise: Empowerment Awaits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Discontent brews in Jammu and Kashmir as National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi voices citizen frustrations over unmet empowerment promises. Despite the party's electoral mandate, many feel accountability is lacking, raising questions about the administration's priorities.

In a candid discussion at Anantnag's Town Hall, Mehdi criticized the absence of tangible empowerment measures. Asserting leaders must honor their campaign pledges, he condemned accepting lesser achievements as betraying public trust.

Highlighting the misuse of the Public Safety Act and the need for the state's special status restoration, Mehdi stressed these vital issues remain unresolved, urging continued advocacy. He distances from party lines, focusing instead on addressing fundamental reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

 Global
2
Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

 India
4
Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles

Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025