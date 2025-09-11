Jammu and Kashmir's Unfulfilled Promise: Empowerment Awaits

Discontent brews in Jammu and Kashmir as National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi voices citizen frustrations over unmet empowerment promises. Despite the party's electoral mandate, many feel accountability is lacking, raising questions about the administration's priorities.

In a candid discussion at Anantnag's Town Hall, Mehdi criticized the absence of tangible empowerment measures. Asserting leaders must honor their campaign pledges, he condemned accepting lesser achievements as betraying public trust.

Highlighting the misuse of the Public Safety Act and the need for the state's special status restoration, Mehdi stressed these vital issues remain unresolved, urging continued advocacy. He distances from party lines, focusing instead on addressing fundamental reforms.

