Congress Alleges BJP's Diversion Tactics Over Vote Theft Claims

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has accused the BJP of attempting to shift public focus away from Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations. Venugopal argued that the BJP is employing deflection tactics to avoid addressing the issue.

The Congress MP also leveled criticism at the Election Commission of India, accusing it of aligning with the BJP-led central government to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

According to Venugopal, these strategies serve as a common BJP response whenever Gandhi raises pressing issues, and he affirmed that many across the nation share concerns of electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)