Left Menu

Congress Alleges BJP's Diversion Tactics Over Vote Theft Claims

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the BJP of distracting the public from Rahul Gandhi's accusations of vote theft. He criticized the Election Commission for aligning with the BJP-led government to undermine fair elections. Venugopal insisted the public believes in these vote theft claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:19 IST
Congress Alleges BJP's Diversion Tactics Over Vote Theft Claims
KC Venugopal
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has accused the BJP of attempting to shift public focus away from Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations. Venugopal argued that the BJP is employing deflection tactics to avoid addressing the issue.

The Congress MP also leveled criticism at the Election Commission of India, accusing it of aligning with the BJP-led central government to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

According to Venugopal, these strategies serve as a common BJP response whenever Gandhi raises pressing issues, and he affirmed that many across the nation share concerns of electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub

Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub

 India
2
Health Ministry Revisits 'Dr' Prefix Controversy for Physiotherapists

Health Ministry Revisits 'Dr' Prefix Controversy for Physiotherapists

 India
3
Minister Paswan Advocates for GST Benefits in Food Processing

Minister Paswan Advocates for GST Benefits in Food Processing

 India
4
U.S. Pledges $250M to Combat Health Issues in the Philippines

U.S. Pledges $250M to Combat Health Issues in the Philippines

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025