Nepal's Gen Z Protests: Unearthing the Roots of Wealth Inequality

In Nepal, a wave of Gen Z-led protests has escalated into one of the country's most severe upheavals in years, forcing Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign amidst violent clashes. The protests come in response to growing anger over Nepal's wealth inequality and perceived corruption among political leaders.

The unrest has led to the arson of several luxury hotels and residences, including prominent establishments like the Hyatt Regency and Hilton Hotel. These incidents highlight the stark contrast between the opulent lifestyles of Nepal's elites and the poverty experienced by much of the populace. The hospitality sector, crucial to Nepal's economy, is now grappling with closure and damage.

Pioneered by young Nepalis disillusioned by their leaders' perceived self-interest, the Gen Z movement has gained traction through social media. It sheds light on a precarious future as the youth face limited economic prospects, prompting many to seek opportunities abroad, further exacerbating the nation's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)