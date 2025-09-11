Tension Surge: Israel's Surprise Strike in Doha Challenges Trump's Alliance

A surprise Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders has placed a strain on the strategic relationship between the United States and Israel, with President Donald Trump expressing his displeasure. The attack, authorized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resulted in the death of a Qatari security agent and sparked anger in Doha and condemnation from Western allies.

Despite the recent tension, analysts say the strikes are unlikely to sway Trump's fundamental approach toward Israel. The incident highlights the transactional nature of the Trump-Netanyahu partnership, with neither side willing to let diplomatic snags completely derail their cooperation on regional issues.

The Israeli embassy in Washington has not yet commented on the matter, while Trump's administration continues to publicly support Israel's efforts against Hamas. Meanwhile, experts caution that continuous unexpected actions by Netanyahu could test Trump's patience, potentially impacting U.S.-Israel cooperation in the future.