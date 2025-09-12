Left Menu

U.S. Warns of Response to Bolsonaro Verdict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced America's intention to react to the conviction of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro was found guilty of attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election. Rubio criticized Brazil's Supreme Court's decision as a continued political persecution.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the United States plans to react to what he termed a 'witch hunt' involving former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. This comes after Bolsonaro was sentenced for orchestrating a coup to retain power following his electoral defeat in 2022.

Rubio criticized the ruling, particularly challenging Alexandre de Moraes, a member of Brazil's Supreme Court. He accused de Moraes and other justices of engaging in political persecution by unlawfully targeting Bolsonaro. Rubio's remarks were shared on the social media platform X.

The development signals a potential diplomatic tension as Rubio emphasizes the U.S.'s disapproval of what it perceives to be judicial overreach and human rights abuses in Brazil.

