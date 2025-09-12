U.S. Warns of Response to Bolsonaro Verdict

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the United States plans to react to what he termed a 'witch hunt' involving former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. This comes after Bolsonaro was sentenced for orchestrating a coup to retain power following his electoral defeat in 2022.

Rubio criticized the ruling, particularly challenging Alexandre de Moraes, a member of Brazil's Supreme Court. He accused de Moraes and other justices of engaging in political persecution by unlawfully targeting Bolsonaro. Rubio's remarks were shared on the social media platform X.

The development signals a potential diplomatic tension as Rubio emphasizes the U.S.'s disapproval of what it perceives to be judicial overreach and human rights abuses in Brazil.