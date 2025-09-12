Tensions Mount in Karnataka as Political Accusations Fly Over Communal Clashes
BJP leader CT Ravi criticizes Karnataka Congress for dropping criminal cases linked to the Hubbali riots, accusing them of appeasement politics. Ravi faces FIR for allegedly inciting communal tensions in Maddur. Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara condemns BJP's political maneuvering amid rising communal strain.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, political tensions are rising as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of withdrawing criminal cases related to the Hubbali police station riots as part of appeasement politics. Ravi's remarks have sparked controversy, alleging that the decision favors those involved in the riots and offends the Hindu community.
CT Ravi's accusations revolve around Congress's supposed leniency towards communal forces, which he argues has emboldened such groups, leading to recent violence, including stone-pelting incidents in Maddur. He questioned the Congress's withdrawal recommendations concerning past violent episodes, suggesting these actions only serve political interests.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that an FIR was lodged against both BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and CT Ravi for making provocative speeches. Parameshwara reiterated the importance of leaving law enforcement to the police and cautioned against politicizing communal issues. The situation in Maddur remains tense as police continue their investigation into the inflammatory speeches.
ALSO READ
BJP's Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress-RJD Stage for Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Farmers' protest: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut withdraws from SC her plea seeking quashing of complaint for allegedly making defamatory remarks.
BJP's Annamalai Critiques Vijay's Weekend Politics Stint
BJP Unveils 'Seva Pakhwada' Campaign: A Tribute to India's Leaders
BJP's Rao Slams Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations