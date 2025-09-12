Tensions Mount in Karnataka as Political Accusations Fly Over Communal Clashes

In Karnataka, political tensions are rising as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of withdrawing criminal cases related to the Hubbali police station riots as part of appeasement politics. Ravi's remarks have sparked controversy, alleging that the decision favors those involved in the riots and offends the Hindu community.

CT Ravi's accusations revolve around Congress's supposed leniency towards communal forces, which he argues has emboldened such groups, leading to recent violence, including stone-pelting incidents in Maddur. He questioned the Congress's withdrawal recommendations concerning past violent episodes, suggesting these actions only serve political interests.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that an FIR was lodged against both BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and CT Ravi for making provocative speeches. Parameshwara reiterated the importance of leaving law enforcement to the police and cautioned against politicizing communal issues. The situation in Maddur remains tense as police continue their investigation into the inflammatory speeches.