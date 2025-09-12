Left Menu

Tensions Mount in Karnataka as Political Accusations Fly Over Communal Clashes

BJP leader CT Ravi criticizes Karnataka Congress for dropping criminal cases linked to the Hubbali riots, accusing them of appeasement politics. Ravi faces FIR for allegedly inciting communal tensions in Maddur. Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara condemns BJP's political maneuvering amid rising communal strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:10 IST
Tensions Mount in Karnataka as Political Accusations Fly Over Communal Clashes
BJP MLC CT Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, political tensions are rising as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of withdrawing criminal cases related to the Hubbali police station riots as part of appeasement politics. Ravi's remarks have sparked controversy, alleging that the decision favors those involved in the riots and offends the Hindu community.

CT Ravi's accusations revolve around Congress's supposed leniency towards communal forces, which he argues has emboldened such groups, leading to recent violence, including stone-pelting incidents in Maddur. He questioned the Congress's withdrawal recommendations concerning past violent episodes, suggesting these actions only serve political interests.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that an FIR was lodged against both BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and CT Ravi for making provocative speeches. Parameshwara reiterated the importance of leaving law enforcement to the police and cautioned against politicizing communal issues. The situation in Maddur remains tense as police continue their investigation into the inflammatory speeches.

TRENDING

1
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

 India
2
China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

 China
3
Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

 Global
4
Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025