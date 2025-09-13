Bolsonaro Verdict: A New Chapter in Brazilian Politics

Brazil's Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison, convicting him of charges related to attempting a coup. Absent from the final hearings due to health issues, Bolsonaro remains under house arrest. Despite these legal challenges, Bolsonaro's political presence endures in Brazil.

On Independence Day, tens of thousands of his supporters mobilized across the nation, underscoring the deep political divide. Many view him as a central right-wing figure who continues to shape Brazil's political scene. As President Lula da Silva regains popularity, Bolsonaro's backing remains crucial for right-wing contenders.

Experts point to emerging figures in the Brazilian conservative movement, indicating that Bolsonaro's influence could persist even if he remains behind bars. This evolving political landscape has been labeled 'Bolsonarism 2.0,' suggesting a continuation and growth of his ideals within the political ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)