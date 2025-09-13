Left Menu

Bolsonaro Verdict: A New Chapter in Brazilian Politics

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for attempting a coup. Despite his legal troubles, his political influence remains substantial. Public opinion is split regarding his conviction, and his supporters continue to play a pivotal role in Brazil's polarized politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:26 IST
Bolsonaro Verdict: A New Chapter in Brazilian Politics
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison, convicting him of charges related to attempting a coup. Absent from the final hearings due to health issues, Bolsonaro remains under house arrest. Despite these legal challenges, Bolsonaro's political presence endures in Brazil.

On Independence Day, tens of thousands of his supporters mobilized across the nation, underscoring the deep political divide. Many view him as a central right-wing figure who continues to shape Brazil's political scene. As President Lula da Silva regains popularity, Bolsonaro's backing remains crucial for right-wing contenders.

Experts point to emerging figures in the Brazilian conservative movement, indicating that Bolsonaro's influence could persist even if he remains behind bars. This evolving political landscape has been labeled 'Bolsonarism 2.0,' suggesting a continuation and growth of his ideals within the political ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025