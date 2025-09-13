PM Modi's Pledge for Peace: A New Dawn in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with displaced members of the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, listening to their grievances amidst ongoing ethnic violence.

During his visit to relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur, Modi pledged the government's commitment to restoring peace and stability in the troubled region.

Facing a humanitarian crisis with more than 60,000 displaced, the government is focusing on rehabilitation efforts through skill development programs as violence has left households without privacy or income.

