PM Modi's Pledge for Peace: A New Dawn in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur to meet with Kuki and Meitei communities displaced by ethnic violence. He assured them of the government's dedication to restoring peace. Over 60,000 people were displaced, and the government is working on rehabilitation through skill development programs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with displaced members of the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, listening to their grievances amidst ongoing ethnic violence.
During his visit to relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur, Modi pledged the government's commitment to restoring peace and stability in the troubled region.
Facing a humanitarian crisis with more than 60,000 displaced, the government is focusing on rehabilitation efforts through skill development programs as violence has left households without privacy or income.
(With inputs from agencies.)
