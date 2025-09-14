Left Menu

From DJ to Power Broker: How a Non-Profit Shaped Nepal's Political Landscape

Sudan Gurung, former DJ and founder of Hami Nepal, leveraged social media platforms like Discord to organize mass protests in Nepal. His group played a pivotal role in forcing the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Subsequently, they influenced the appointment of Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister.

14-09-2025
Sudan Gurung, a former DJ, has become an unexpected political influencer in Nepal. His non-profit, Hami Nepal, successfully mobilized protests utilizing the Discord social media platform, targeting governmental corruption. The mass demonstrations led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Gurung and his group's online activism didn't stop there. They were central in discussions for the interim government's formation, advocating for transparency and effectively pushing for Sushila Karki's appointment as interim Prime Minister.

Despite their influence, members of the organization, identifying with Nepal's 'Gen Z' movement, vow to steer clear of direct political power. Instead, they focus on ensuring constitutional integrity and supporting a capable youth-driven leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

