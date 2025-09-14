Left Menu

Cousins Reconcile: Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's Political Thaw

Political analysts speculate on the potential alliance between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's parties ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra. Uddhav seeks support after losses, while Raj gains leverage. Past tensions resurface amid hopes of consolidating Marathi votes and power-sharing negotiations intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:12 IST
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Political dynamics in Maharashtra are witnessing a compelling twist as Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray signal a possible alliance ahead of impending civic polls. The political landscape shows Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) weakened by past rebellions and recent electoral setbacks.

Once dominating the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for nearly three decades, the undivided Shiv Sena, now splintered, seeks to reclaim influence. Observers note Raj Thackeray's strategic advantage, with Uddhav eager to consolidate Marathi votes, yet wary of alienating minority voters.

The saga of political reconciliation unfolds as past grievances emerge, highlighted by recent familial meetings and strategic exchanges. Analysts opine that Uddhav's reliance on Raj underscores a shift in regional power balance, pointing towards intensified negotiations over seat-sharing arrangements ahead of crucial polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

