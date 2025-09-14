Sri Lanka's Provincial Council Elections in Limbo

The long-awaited elections for Sri Lanka's nine provincial councils face further delays as the adoption of the 2018 delimitation report by Parliament remains pending. According to Election Commission Director General Saman Sri Ratnayake, elections cannot be scheduled until this report is adopted, marking a significant procedural hurdle.

During a recent UN Human Rights Council session, India reiterated its demand for early provincial elections, emphasizing the importance of implementing the Sri Lankan constitution fully. The country's commitment to democratic processes was echoed in a draft resolution set to be adopted soon.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath assured that the elections would proceed once the delimitation process concludes. Despite financial preparations being in place, the move towards elections waits for necessary legislative action, sparking concerns about the ongoing political impasse.