Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Provincial Council Elections in Limbo

Sri Lanka's provincial council elections remain on hold due to a delay in adopting the 2018 delimitation report. Despite calls for early polls by India at the UNHRC, the elections will proceed only after parliamentary action. Budgetary allocations are reserved for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:44 IST
Sri Lanka's Provincial Council Elections in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The long-awaited elections for Sri Lanka's nine provincial councils face further delays as the adoption of the 2018 delimitation report by Parliament remains pending. According to Election Commission Director General Saman Sri Ratnayake, elections cannot be scheduled until this report is adopted, marking a significant procedural hurdle.

During a recent UN Human Rights Council session, India reiterated its demand for early provincial elections, emphasizing the importance of implementing the Sri Lankan constitution fully. The country's commitment to democratic processes was echoed in a draft resolution set to be adopted soon.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath assured that the elections would proceed once the delimitation process concludes. Despite financial preparations being in place, the move towards elections waits for necessary legislative action, sparking concerns about the ongoing political impasse.

TRENDING

1
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
2
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
3
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India
4
Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025