Modi to Inaugurate Commanders' Conference in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kolkata for a two-day trip to inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference. He was greeted by key leaders upon his arrival. The conference, bringing top civil and military leaders together, will begin on Monday at the Eastern Command headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening, embarking on a two-day visit to inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference.

This visit marks Modi's second trip to West Bengal within a month, with the state's polls set for early next year. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was greeted by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee at the airport.

Modi headed directly to the Raj Bhavan for an overnight stay, where he was received by Governor CV Ananda Bose, state Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had previously arrived to attend the conference scheduled to commence on Monday.

The conference, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at the Eastern Command headquarters in Vijay Durg, serves as the top brainstorming forum for the armed forces, bringing together leading civil and military figures to discuss strategic concepts.

Other key attendees include NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Modi is expected to depart for Purnea, Bihar on Monday afternoon. His last visit to Kolkata in August included unveiling development projects and addressing a rally in Dumdum.

