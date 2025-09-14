Left Menu

Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

Nepal's first female Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, pledged to bring justice for those affected by the recent anti-government protests. Declaring the deceased as martyrs, she announced compensation for their families. New ministers were appointed, and Karki addressed the chaos and property damage, attributing it to organized criminal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal witnessed a significant political shift as Sushila Karki, the first woman to assume the role of Prime Minister, vowed to bring those involved in recent anti-government violence to justice.

Marking her historic appointment, Karki declared victims of the 'Gen Z' protests as martyrs, with compensation planned for their families. The protests, which escalated from a movement against social media bans, resulted in significant property damage and a relocated Prime Minister's Office.

In her address, PM Karki condemned the organized acts of arson and vandalism, ensuring punitive measures will be taken. Newly appointed ministers prepared for their duties, reflecting the government's commitment to maintaining stability amid public discontent over corruption.

