Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Ties

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, has launched an outspoken critique of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, dubbing him 'foolish' and a 'half Pakistani'. Raut's comments were a response to Pawar's stance that the India-Pakistan cricket match should be seen purely as a sport.

Pawar had suggested that emotional politics be kept separate from cricket. He reiterated that differences of opinion are inevitable in a diverse country like India, which has a population of 140 crore.

Raut countered that such viewpoints undermine patriotic sentiments, especially given historical tensions like the Pahalgam terror attack. The controversy has also spurred protests from parties like Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party advocating for the game's boycott.

(With inputs from agencies.)